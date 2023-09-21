Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one, next November 9th, but that’s not all: also Like a Dragon: Ishin! it will become part of the Microsoft platform catalog later this year.

This is a sensational move for fans of the SEGA series in possession of a Game Pass subscription, as well as yet another attempt by the Redmond house to build loyalty among Japanese userswhich as we know is very fond of its own productions.