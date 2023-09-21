Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one, next November 9th, but that’s not all: also Like a Dragon: Ishin! it will become part of the Microsoft platform catalog later this year.
This is a sensational move for fans of the SEGA series in possession of a Game Pass subscription, as well as yet another attempt by the Redmond house to build loyalty among Japanese userswhich as we know is very fond of its own productions.
Kiryu’s Secret History
As we know, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will reveal the Kiryu’s secret storythat is, what happened to the historical protagonist of the series after the events of Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, which saw him hide and renounce his name to protect his loved ones.
Well, apparently the former Dojima Dragon has started working for an organization as a special agent, but his new daily life will be turned upside down when someone threatens to reveal his secret.
