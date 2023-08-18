Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name was shown by SEGA with a new trailer which not only sheds light on the narrative structure, but also on the gameplay and side activities. That’s not all: the game will include a demo of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

As we know, the story of Like a Dragon Gaiden will take place after the events of Yakuza 6: The Song of Life and will see Kazuma Kiryu work under an assumed name for an organization, at least until someone discovers his true identity.

At that point Kazuma finds himself forced to take the field again and to fight to defend the family for which he sacrificed everything, and it is at this juncture that the events of the game begin to intertwine with those of Yakuza: Like a Dragon.