SEGA has revealed new details about history And personages Of Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Namethe episode to be released on November 9 that will mark the return of Kazuma Kiryu after the events of Yakuza 6: The Song of Life.

Shown with a video during the RGG Summit Summer 2023, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name tells of how Dojima’s former Dragon took on afictitious identity and served the Daidoji Faction as a special agent.

One day, however, he receives orders to monitor a smuggling operation at the port of Yokohama, but suddenly mysterious men arrive and block everything and they recognize the former Yakuzathus discovering that he is still alive.

An information that Kiryu must absolutely avoid becoming public, for this he finds himself forced to immerse himself again in the world of the underworld from which he came out.