SEGA has revealed new details about history And personages Of Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Namethe episode to be released on November 9 that will mark the return of Kazuma Kiryu after the events of Yakuza 6: The Song of Life.
Shown with a video during the RGG Summit Summer 2023, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name tells of how Dojima’s former Dragon took on afictitious identity and served the Daidoji Faction as a special agent.
One day, however, he receives orders to monitor a smuggling operation at the port of Yokohama, but suddenly mysterious men arrive and block everything and they recognize the former Yakuzathus discovering that he is still alive.
An information that Kiryu must absolutely avoid becoming public, for this he finds himself forced to immerse himself again in the world of the underworld from which he came out.
Some characters from Like a Dragon Gaiden
Akame
A girl who goes from one job to another and lives in the Sotenbori district of Osaka. She is a computer expert, she uses the net to not let even a piece of information escape and she uses her skills to ensure that certain people arrive in certain places.
Homare Nishitani III
Third patriarch of the Kijin clan, a position he reached with inexplicable rapidity, Homare is a seemingly charming but actually completely insane man, who loves more than anything else to fight against increasingly stronger opponents.
Kihei Hanawa
Head of the Daidoji faction, as well as Kiryu’s only connection to the outside world, he handles him and the other agents in the same way, gruff despite the past of the former Fourth President of the Tojo Clan.
Kousei Shishido
The trump card of the Watase clan, belonging to the Omi Alliance: he enforces himself by instilling fear and uses violence to get everything he wants, even resorting to arms without worrying about killing someone.
Yuki Tsuruno
The deputy commander of the Watase clan, Tsuruno is not only a loyal man, but also a skilled planner, with a tenacious and determined attitude. In the game he will place a series of very dangerous traps for Kiryu.
