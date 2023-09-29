SAW And Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio they revealed a themed cameo JUDGMENT in Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. Inside the game in fact Kiryu he will be able to accept side missions that will be provided to him by Akame, some of which will allow us to meet well-known faces from the franchise. As we can see from the screenshots at the end of the article, one of them will be nothing less than Masaharu Kaitoco-star of the investigative spin-off and former member of the Matsugane family.

In addition to Kaito-san we can also see the return of another familiar face for all fans of the franchise, namely that of Etsuko appeared in Yakuza 0 And Yakuza Kiwami 2. It will certainly be curious to see how the protagonist will react to these encounters, given that he left Kazuma Kiryu’s identity behind and within the game will use the alias Joryu.

While waiting to find out how these events will take place, I remind you that Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will be available starting November 9th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Source: SAW Street Gematsu