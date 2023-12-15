SAW And Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio announce that a free update is available today that adds English dubbing to Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

Below we present the story trailer with the English dubbing.

Like a Dragon Gaiden – Story trailer in English

The English dub for Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is now available The free English dub for SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's latest action fighting game, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, is now available. Those who own the game on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam can update the game to download the free patch. Check it out here Like a Dragon Gaiden | Story Trailer. Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is the latest title in Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's flagship series, Like a Dragon. Once the legendary yakuza, Kazuma Kiryu faked his death and abandoned his name to protect his family. Now he finds himself in conflict with a mysterious figure who tries to bring him out into the open. Codenamed “Joryu,” Kiryu embarks on a gripping action narrative with breathtaking combat in vibrant locations filled with exciting characters and activities. The side missions will involve you in an epic showdown that will take place between Sotenbori and Yokohama. For more information, visit gaiden.sega.com or follow us on social media @RGGStudio.

Source: SEGA via PLAION