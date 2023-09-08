SAW And Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have released a lot of news on the Colosseum and on the minigames of Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. Inside the Castlean amusement park accessible only to an exclusive clientele, we will be able to find the Colosseum thanks to which we will be able to face very particular challenges.

Not only fights against hordes of enemies, but also team battles and even fights where the rules will be selected randomly. Thanks to the waiting room it will be possible to get to know new possible allies, talk to our team and even heal our wounds before the next battle.

In this chapter there will be a new iteration of the Cabaret Club, which for the occasion will have real models. We will be able to choose between five different girls to spend time with and, when our bond is closer, they may even want to spend more intimate moments with us.

Among the many mini-games that we will find in Like a Dragon Gaiden there will be the return of classics such as the Pocket Circuitfeaturing novelties such as the Time Attack mode in which we will have to compete for the best time, and the Karaoketo which the unpublished Christmas song will be added Sayonara Silent Night.

And speaking of classics, the Arcade halls full of many games, including Fighting Vipers 2 And Daytona USA 2. It will also be possible to have fun with some classics from SEGA Master System as Flick And Galaxy Force. Also darts cabinets have been improved to reflect the rules of Darts Live 3. In addition, new aspects have been introduced for our darts, such as forks and roses.

Last but not least, it will be possible change Kiryu’s appearance thanks to the clothes that can be purchased from Boutiques. It will be up to the player to decide the style of the iconic protagonist, choosing from suits, shirts, accessories and many other items of clothing.

We leave you now with a new image gallery reminding you that Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will be available in Europe from next November 9 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Source: SAW Street Gematsu