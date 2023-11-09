Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name And available starting today on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, as confirmed by the spectacular launch trailer published for the occasion by SEGA.

Welcomed by the international press with positive votes, Like a Dragon Gaiden tells the story what happened to Kazuma Kiryu between the events of Yakuza 6: The Song of Life and those of Yakuza: Like a Dragon, whose campaign takes place practically simultaneously with that of Gaiden.

“Once a legendary yakuza, Kazuma Kiryu faked his death and abandoned his name to protect his family. Now, a mysterious figure pushes him back into the center of the conflict to bring him out into the open,” reads the official press release.