Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name And available starting today on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, as confirmed by the spectacular launch trailer published for the occasion by SEGA.
Welcomed by the international press with positive votes, Like a Dragon Gaiden tells the story what happened to Kazuma Kiryu between the events of Yakuza 6: The Song of Life and those of Yakuza: Like a Dragon, whose campaign takes place practically simultaneously with that of Gaiden.
“Once a legendary yakuza, Kazuma Kiryu faked his death and abandoned his name to protect his family. Now, a mysterious figure pushes him back into the center of the conflict to bring him out into the open,” reads the official press release.
Our review
In our review of Like a Dragon Gaiden we talked about how the game manages to effectively revive the traditional action formula of the Yakuza series, with also some interesting innovations and a good amount of content.
However, the greater compactness of the countryside and the presence of a single settingthat of Sotenbori in Osaka, take some breathing space from the plot and its characterizations, which has always been a fundamental element of the franchise.
