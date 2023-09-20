SEGA released a video With the’cinematic opening Of Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Namewhen there are now just a few hours left until the opening of the 2023 edition of the Tokyo Game Show.

After the announcement of the release date of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, further news arrives on the series known until recently by the western title of Yakuzaand in particular on the episode that marks the return of Kazuma Kiryu as the protagonist.

The initial sequences, practically the opening theme of Like a Dragon Gaiden, show the character who, like any employee, at the end of a long day of work goes to relax in a bar to have a drink.