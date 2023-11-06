Kazuma Kiryu is the protagonist of the new trailer published by SEGA a few days after the release of Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Namethe game that marks the character’s return after the events of Yakuza 6: The Song of Life.
Kiryu is a rising star of the Tojo Clan, nicknamed the Dragon of Dojima an extraordinary fighter but also a man with a deep sense of honor, always ready to go out of his way to defend the people he loves.
Released on November 9th on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name can be downloaded at no additional cost by subscribers to Xbox Game Pass since day one.
The review
In our review of Like a Dragon Gaiden we talked about the compactness of this episode, which takes up the classic action formula of the Yakuza series introducing some nice new features.
At the same time, however, the game cannot count on the complex plot which has always characterized the various chapters of the saga and basically includes a single setting, that of Sotenbori in Osaka.
