Kazuma Kiryu is the protagonist of the new trailer published by SEGA a few days after the release of Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Namethe game that marks the character’s return after the events of Yakuza 6: The Song of Life.

Kiryu is a rising star of the Tojo Clan, nicknamed the Dragon of Dojima an extraordinary fighter but also a man with a deep sense of honor, always ready to go out of his way to defend the people he loves.

Released on November 9th on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name can be downloaded at no additional cost by subscribers to Xbox Game Pass since day one.