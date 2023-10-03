Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name shows itself again, this time with a gameplay videos which includes the whole TGS 2023 demofor a total of about sixteen minutes of action.

The sequences show Kiryu reaching together with his friend Akame what is essentially a replica of the Osaka Castlebut inside which hides a sort of city of perdition between casinos, shows and of course clandestine fights.

Just the Colosseum plays a role of great importance within the demo, as written in our Like a Dragon Gaiden test from Gamescom 2023, which was based on the same build that SEGA presented at the Tokyo Game Show 2023.