Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name shows itself again, this time with a gameplay videos which includes the whole TGS 2023 demofor a total of about sixteen minutes of action.
The sequences show Kiryu reaching together with his friend Akame what is essentially a replica of the Osaka Castlebut inside which hides a sort of city of perdition between casinos, shows and of course clandestine fights.
Just the Colosseum plays a role of great importance within the demo, as written in our Like a Dragon Gaiden test from Gamescom 2023, which was based on the same build that SEGA presented at the Tokyo Game Show 2023.
A classic Yakuza
The video sequences of Like a Dragon Gaiden confirm how this episode dedicated again to Kazuma Kiryu presents itself as a classic Yakuzatherefore an action that is structurally very simple and even repetitive in its mechanisms.
What has always held the formula together are the narrative segment of traditional depth and a large amount of content and activities, capable of fully immersing us in the Japanese atmosphere of these adventures.
