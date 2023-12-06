Sega has announced that the English dubbing Of Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will be added via a completely free update scheduled for second half of December.

Currently the game is available exclusively with Japanese dubbing, but soon players will also be able to opt for English dubbing, with Yong Yea who plays the protagonist Kazuma Kiryu.

In reality, players have already had a taste of the new dubbing thanks to the demo of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, which on the contrary will have an English dubbing from launch, and they were not very satisfied with Yong Yea’s karaoke prowess, given who sings very badly.