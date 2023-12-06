Sega has announced that the English dubbing Of Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will be added via a completely free update scheduled for second half of December.
Currently the game is available exclusively with Japanese dubbing, but soon players will also be able to opt for English dubbing, with Yong Yea who plays the protagonist Kazuma Kiryu.
In reality, players have already had a taste of the new dubbing thanks to the demo of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, which on the contrary will have an English dubbing from launch, and they were not very satisfied with Yong Yea’s karaoke prowess, given who sings very badly.
Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name has been available since last month on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series PC and Xbox Game Pass. It presents itself as a spin-off that features the action fighting mechanics abandoned by the series starting from Yakuza: Like a Dragon.
In the game we once again take on the role of Kazuma Kyriu, the historical protagonist of the Yakuza series, who faked his death and abandoned his name to protect his family, in an adventure that will lead us to resolve a large-scale conflict. If you want to know more, here is our review of Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name by him.
#Dragon #Gaiden #free #update #English #dubbing #coming