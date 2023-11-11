Fans of the series Like a Dragon of Sega, formerly known as Yakuza, have mixed opinions on Yong Yeathe new English voice actor of Kazuma Kiryu in Like a Dragon Gaiden and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. In particular with regards to his singing performances at karaoke.

The first discussions sparked when the YouTube and voice actor published a clip on X comparing Kiryu’s Japanese dubbing (performed by Takaya Kuroda) with his English dubbing.

Yong Yea responded to the criticism by stating that the clip is based “on the first things we recorded” and ensuring that his performance has greatly improved in time. “Honestly, even for me it’s a little strange to hear a voice other than the [doppiatore giapponese] Kuroda coming out of Kiryu’s mouth, especially one I can recognize as my own,” Yong Yea added. “There will be an adjustment period for me too, but I think having options is a good thing. Choose the one that suits you.”