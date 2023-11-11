Fans of the series Like a Dragon of Sega, formerly known as Yakuza, have mixed opinions on Yong Yeathe new English voice actor of Kazuma Kiryu in Like a Dragon Gaiden and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. In particular with regards to his singing performances at karaoke.
The first discussions sparked when the YouTube and voice actor published a clip on X comparing Kiryu’s Japanese dubbing (performed by Takaya Kuroda) with his English dubbing.
Yong Yea responded to the criticism by stating that the clip is based “on the first things we recorded” and ensuring that his performance has greatly improved in time. “Honestly, even for me it’s a little strange to hear a voice other than the [doppiatore giapponese] Kuroda coming out of Kiryu’s mouth, especially one I can recognize as my own,” Yong Yea added. “There will be an adjustment period for me too, but I think having options is a good thing. Choose the one that suits you.”
Karaoke is sacred to Yakuza fans
The peak of the discussions, however, was reached when a user posted on X a clip taken from the Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth demo where we can hear Yong Yea performing at karaoke in the song “Breaking the Law” (or Judgment -Shinpan-).
The performance has been defined terrible from the many who commented and the post soon went viral, so much so that it currently has over 4 million views.
For completeness, below we propose the same song, but performed by Japanese voice actor Takaya Kuroda.
Karaoke represents only a small part of the many activities offered by Like a Dragon: Infinite Weath, however it is also one of the most iconic and appreciated by long-time fans of the series, which explains the numerous criticisms aimed at Yong Yea. However, it must be said that it will be possible choose freely whether to use the original Japanese dub or the English dub.
