Director Masayoshi Yokoyama announced today that Ryo Ga Gotoku Studio has kicked off the casting for the new chapter of Like a Dragonalthough there are no further details at the moment.

Since, however, fans of the series thought that the studio would announce Yakuza Kiwami 3Yokoyama addressed the issue by saying that yes, that remake will definitely happen at some point.

As you know, the “Kiwami treatment” has for the moment been reserved only for the first two episodes of Yakuza, while the third was simply remastered but he feels the weight of his years a lot.