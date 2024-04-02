During the last episode of the program “Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio TV” the director Masayoshi Yokoyama announced that SAW And Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio will be holding auditions for the next title in the series Like a Dragon.

According to what was declared by the director of the series, the next title will not be Yakuza Kiwami 3although he added: “I believe we will develop Kiwami 3 at some point. We will definitely do it, sooner or later.”

The auditions will be similar to those held to select the live action hostesses of Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, according to Yokoyama. Details will be announced soon.

Source: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Street Gematsu