SAW announced the arrival of a clothing line inspired by Like a Dragon born from the collaboration with Anti Social Social Club. The streetwear collection will be available on the company's online store starting from next March 2 at 5:00 pm (Italian time).

Clothing items will be available with a price that will vary from $25 (around €23) to $99 (around €91), and among them there will be t-shirts, sweatshirts, shirts and accessories such as bandanas and hats. Let's find out more details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

SEGA collaborates with Anti Social Social Club for a Like a Dragon streetwear collection

SEGA®one of the world leaders in interactive entertainment, has announced a collaboration with the international streetwear brand Anti Social Social Club. The collection celebrates the acclaimed video game series Like a Dragon™ by SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, as well as its most recent chapter Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth™. The collection will be available from 5pm CET on March 2, 2024, on Online shop of Anti Social Social Club.

Inspired by the characters Kazuma Kiryu and Ichiban Kasuga, the collection represents a new collaboration for Like a Dragon and its developers at Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, who had never previously collaborated with the Anti Social Social Club brand to bring its popular designs and characters to life.

Like a Dragonpreviously Yakuza, is one of the famous series in SEGA's IP portfolio. The series is curated by the skilled developers of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio. The most recent chapter in the series is Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealthwhich received critical praise and was the fastest-selling game in the franchise, with one million copies shipped worldwide in the week following its release on January 26, 2024. Set against the diverse and vibrant Hawaiian backdrop of a Honolulu fictitious, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth offers players a new setting, characterized by a combination of sunny beaches and bustling city life.

“Like a Dragon has always been at the forefront of collaborations between the real and virtual worlds. This collection created with Anti Social Social Club is an authentic expression of innovation and creativity in both spheres,” said SEGA of America.

The collaboration also represents a notable investment in the Japanese fashion market for Anti Social Social Club. With this collaboration, Anti Social Social Club signs a capsule collection tailor-made for its loyal fans around the world.

“Anti Social Social Club and Like a Dragon have a common customer base and following, to whom we are proud to offer a unique fashion collaboration with SEGA and RGG Studio,” commented the brand. “Like all the games in the series Like a Dragon, Infinite Wealth abounds with energy and personality. The rhythm that animates the urban environments of Like a Dragon evokes the spirit and vitality of city life. Much of the game's ethos resonates with the values ​​of Anti Social Social Club and the streetwear community. Our collection of Infinite Wealth it's not just a product, but an unmissable extension of the iconic game and its characters into our world.”

The collection, priced between $25 and $99, will include co-branded sweatshirts, T-shirts, shirts and accessories such as bandanas and hats.