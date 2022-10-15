In addition to the new pop star look of Kazuma Kiryuone of the recent details that surprised the players and fans of the franchise the most Yakuza it was definitely the name change in Like a Dragonor the literal translation of the original Japanese title Ryū Ga Gotoku.

Although in the West the “new” name has already been tested with Yakuza: Like a Dragonnamely the seventh numbered chapter of the series as well as the debut title of the new protagonist Ichiban Kasugait has only recently been chosen to start using it totally for upcoming games, that is Like a Dragon: Ishin!, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His NameAnd Like a Dragon 8. But it is precisely the latter that gives the developer some grain.

According to a recent report, it emerged that the team has not yet decided on the name: better to go than Like a Dragon 8 to continue the original numbering, or point to Yakuza: Like a Dragon 2 and stay on the path already undertaken with the previous title? Or maybe, why not shorten it to Like a Dragon 2?

To reveal all these rumors is Masayoshi Yokoyamaat the head of the Ryū Ga Gotoku Studiowho also added during the course of a recent interview that the team will end up evaluating the public’s reactions to the names in order to make up their minds.

Will the number 8 remain or will we opt for the other? It’s still too early to know, but it’s nothing new to see a game change its name before its release. After all, this change has been postponed for far too long. As revealed by the same Yokoyamathe studio was intent on changing the name Yakuza when the franchise regained its foot in the West, but finally decided to leave everything as it was and would be seen in the future.

Source: Automation Media Street GamesRadar