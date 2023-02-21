SEGA has released a new documentary style “Behind the Scenes” dedicated to Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio. In this first episode the team reveals some new details about Like Dragon 8, new chapter of the saga known in the West as Yakuza. Among the various details it is revealed that the game is in development since December 2021.

In that month, the director Masayoshi Yokoyama and other staff members finalized the game’s story, and the team immediately began recording the motion capture for Like a Dragon 8. The voice-over recording process began in January 2022, following the conclusion of the preliminary performance captures. This was followed by facial capture, again with the same cast.

This first episode allows you to see how Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio works with its actors and how it introduces the performance capture within its own games and precisely in Like a Dragon 8. Yokoyama himself took care of the procedure.

We remember that Like Dragon 8 it was unveiled in September 2022, but in reality Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has not yet definitively decided what the name of the game is: here you can see some variations.

However, the production of the game proceeds and the release date is currently set for 2024.