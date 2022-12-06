Thirty-six years and not hearing them. On the contrary, Olivier Giroud wants to do like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, his youth idol, and play at least until he’s 40 years old. His wife Jennifer announces it, guaranteeing his physical and mental integrity: “You will still hear about him for a long time”. In the meantime, the AC Milan striker is experiencing a new spring in Qatar where he has just set a new goal record with France.