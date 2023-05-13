Home page politics

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Split

A military economist predicts the end of the Ukraine war and the defeat of Russia in autumn 2023. This could look similar to World War II.

Kiev/Munich – Some military experts are certain: 2023 could be a crucial year in the Ukraine war. Different forecasts indicate that Ukraine could even win the war by the end of the year. While experts from the USA see this scenario as largely dependent on a few framework conditions, a German military economist is certain: the end of the war is imminent – and will look similar to that of the Second World War.

“Like 1944”: Expert now sees scenario for front collapse in Ukraine

Military economist Marcus Keupp from ETH Zurich said in one conversation with the Worldthat in his estimation Russia will have lost the war in October. But Keupp does not mean that Russia will withdraw from Ukraine in the fall or that all acts of war will end. “I believe that a military situation will have arisen that Russia can no longer hold; a situation similar to 1944 in Europe.”

Picture taken April 30: Ukrainian soldiers in a truck on the front line in Bakhmut © Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP

According to the expert, the October war is expected to be much more lost at the strategic and military levels. Russian President Vladimir Putin will then have a choice: either he continues to fight despite the hopelessness and senselessly sacrifices his last resources – or he voluntarily withdraws Russian troops from Ukraine. “Adolf Hitler decided in favor of the former in 1944, the outcome is known. Putin will face a similar choice.”

Expert considers Ukraine’s victory likely by October: “It’s a death by installments”

Keupps bases his optimistic prognosis on calculations of Russian wartime resources, including tank capacities, for example. These would slowly become scarce if one follows official reports from institutes and information from reputable sources and calculates in advance. In that case, alleged 24-hour operations at armaments manufacturers would no longer help Russia; it could be more of pure propaganda. “At most, it is possible to compensate for the losses, but certainly not a production that puts the Russians in a position to become offensive again. It’s death by installments.”

Could Russian soldiers in Ukraine soon face defeat? (Iconic image) © SNA/imago-images

If Ukraine achieves its goal of advancing to the Black Sea coast, it could use rocket artillery to exert credible pressure on the Crimean peninsula and threaten it. Russian logistics would collapse in this case. “This means that the southern front can no longer be held, and then the Donbass front will also collapse and the war will be over.” Keupp emphasized that this is one of many possible outcomes.

End of war in Ukraine possible in 2023? Experts see the ability to win at risk

Other experts agree that 2023 is a crucial year. At a discussion round in Council on Foreign Relations on March 15 also said the President and CEO of the Center for European Policy Analysis, Alina Polyakov: “This is a crucial year. And I think it’s the year in which the war has to end.” Unlike Keupp, however, she doesn’t take Ukraine’s victory for granted. The country would lack too much equipment for that – not enough tanks, adapted long-range systems, as well as some basic supplies.

Destroyed houses in the Bakhmut region: There is fierce fighting, especially in eastern Ukraine. © Valentin Sprinchak/Imago

“So do they have what it takes to win, that is, to launch a counteroffensive and retake the land bridge, at least to the southeast?” Polyakov answered her own question: “No,” Polyakov answers her own question. She thinks Ukraine can win. But that depends largely on support from the West. Meanwhile, according to a Kremlin decree, Russian reservists are to be called up for longer training. Experts fear that some of them will end up in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Rold Mowatt-Larssen, former CIA officer in charge of nuclear counter-terrorism, draws a far more bleak scenario in one Report from the University of Harvard. According to him, too, the year 2023 is potentially “a crucial year”. Mowatt-Larssen’s “biggest concern” is that sometime next year Putin will decide his army is no longer capable of conquering what he considers Russian territories. “This is a state where I think Vladimir Putin will use tactical nuclear weapons,” he said, and that’s why the US must now consider whether Russia can be deterred. (nz)