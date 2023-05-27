Sestri Levante – «I was in the front compartment of the camper, sitting on the passenger side seats and I was putting the sun visor in place. As I covered the windshield, I noticed a car pull up to the vehicle. Suddenly I heard one shot, then two more and Maura screaming. Frightened, I ran to her in the back compartment, the car drove away.

This is the testimony that the husband of Maura Cavallero, the entrepreneur from Sestri Levante who was injured by a gunshot during a holiday in Corsica, he released to French investigators. Emilio Felice, 48, who was unharmed in the shooting, has denied that “discussions took place during the days spent on the island” or that you have received threats or warnings. The man was heard immediately after his wife’s hospitalization by the French gendarmerie and by the prosecutor of Bastia, Arnaud Viornery. Yesterday morning however, he formalized the complaint before the French authorities.

For the French investigators, the Wednesday evening ambush in Casanova, a small town immersed in the greenery of the Corsica Natural Park near Corte, could be traced back to the bad relationships that for years have characterized the coexistence between local residents and campers who reach the island mainly in summer. The investigators, who returned to the square where the shooting took place in search of traces useful for the investigation, would also have listened to some local residents. However, this would not be the only trail taken by the gendarmerie which immediately abandoned the hypothesis of the “occasional shots” and the woman’s husband could be heard again.

The mayor of Casanova, Thierry Cambon, also intervened on the difficult relationship between vacationers in campers and local residents: «The camper with Italian spouses reached the rest area around four in the afternoon, six hours before the ambush – the mayor explained to the local media – It is a place outside the town, not problematic for the inhabitants. Even in this period there are many vehicles of this type that stop in the area and nothing has ever happened ».

The conditions of the entrepreneur, operated on Wednesday night, remain serious but stable.