Taking care of the joint health of people with haemophilia and promoting their well-being thanks to new services, training opportunities with leading specialists and a site full of clear and useful information in everyday life. Plus the possibility of undergoing joint screening, thanks to portable ultrasound scanners that are arriving in numerous haemophilia centers in Italy. It’s the traveling campaign ‘We articulate on tour‘, supported by Sobi with the patronage of FedEmo, who continues his journey along the Peninsula, landing with his tenth stop in Liguria. Tomorrow, June 22, the online meeting ‘Joint function in congenital coagulopathies: compromise, protection, rehabilitation and sports’, promoted by Arlafe Liguria, an association that protects Ligurian coagulopathic patients. The event is open to the public and free to participate, without the need for registration.





By connecting to the zoom platform (https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88548700837) it will be possible to discuss in live streaming with the experts of the Regional Center for Hemorrhagic Diseases of the Irccs Gaslini of Genoa (Angelo Claudio Molinari and Johanna Svahn), the physiatrists of the same hospital (Chiara Tacchino) and of the Asl 3 Genovese (Monica Oliveri and Marisa Simonini), and with Gianluigi Pasta of the Irccs Policlinico di Pavia. The different aspects of the prevention of joint damage typical of the disease will be addressed: the importance of the multidisciplinary approach, adherence to medical therapy and the role of physical activity. “Osteoarticular prevention and physical activity bring undoubted benefits to people with haemophilia – introduces Anna Fragomeno, president of Arlafe – For this reason, as an association, we are committed to offering all the tools to achieve and maintain psycho-physical well-being, necessary for a good quality of life “.

“Hemophilic arthropathy represents the main complication of hemophilia and consists in chronic damage to the joints as a consequence of recurrent hemarthrosis – underlines Molinari – In severe and moderate forms, regular prophylaxis prevents bleeding and the consequent joint damage and is today more and more personalized on the basis of the patient’s needs and lifestyle, in order to guarantee protection and adherence as optimal as possible “. Svahn confirms that “arthropathy is the main complication of haemophilia: preventing and slowing the progression of joint damage is one of the main objectives of multidisciplinary management. Periodic assessment of joint status with ultrasound is crucial for early diagnosis of arthropathy “. Pasta points out that “a good muscle tone, the improvement of proprioception, strength and coordination, reduce intra-articular bleeding. The motto is: a protected thing works well and for a long time. a trained musculoskeletal system ensures a protected joint“.

The Articoliamo campaign aims to transmit to patients and caregivers the golden rules for a correct prevention of joint problems and loss of mobility: “Contribute personally to the prevention of joint complications of haemophilia by practicing adequate physical activity, a fundamental ingredient for keep the musculoskeletal system in good health; ensure adequate protection by properly adhering to prophylaxis therapy, when prescribed, to reduce bleeding even and especially during sports activity; undergo, where available, ultrasound screening for micro-bleeding “.

“The prevention and multidisciplinary management of joint complications have always been a goal of the Gaslini Hemophilia Center – remarked Molinari – We are pleased to finally be able to present two important initiatives in this area during the event, one in collaboration with the specialists of the Uoc of physiatrics of the ASL 3, and another of sports literacy with Arlafe and the professionals of the Centro polisportivo Vita in Genoa, totally free for patients “.

“Sobi has always considered it important to promote the care of the person with haemophilia that takes into account aspects and variables that go beyond the drug alone – declares Sergio Lai, VP and General Manager of Sobi Italy – Our commitment in carrying out the campaign We articulate in whole Italy was born from the deep conviction that only through multidisciplinary work it is possible to allow people with haemophilia to open up to a free and full life, protected and safe. It is important to remember that all this is possible thanks to the correct therapeutic strategies available and to a clear and complete information for the patient, for an uncompromising life, protecting the joints and improving general well-being “. The site www.articoliamo.com has been online since July 2020, remember the promoters of the campaign, while Articoliamo in tour will continue in other cities throughout the country.