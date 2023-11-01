Genoa – The internal truce within the Democratic Party following the appointment of Davide Natale as secretary could be shattered precisely because of the launch of his secretariat. Satisfying all the souls of the dems proved to be more difficult than expected, even with the exit of a big name like Pippo Rossetti (who went into Action bringing with him around thirty members). And so the most mischievous in the dem house immediately noticed that among the thirteen names of the Christmas team there is no one who refers to Armando Sanna. And it was enough to look at the face of the usually smiling vice president of the regional council, as well as the only Genoese councilor remaining in via Fieschi for the Democratic Party, to notice his mood tending towards grey, if not outright stormy.

“I don’t want to cause controversy,” the person concerned cuts short. But the confirmation comes from the chats of the PD “administrators” close to him, especially in Genoa and Val Polcevera, where there are those who define themselves as “disconcerted” by the exclusion of Sanna’s loyalists from the list “which at this point cannot be define unitary but a simple current division”. In the sights of Sanna and his followers, more than Christmas, is the majority of the Genoese PD, with secretary Simone D’Angelo in the lead. The presence of Katia Piccardo, Fabio Franchini and Viola Boero it is seen as the litmus test of a desire of the Orlandians and the left dem to occupy the boxes, and exclude Sanna from the majority’s choices. “Yet without us I don’t think that Schlein would have won at the congress even in the voting in the circles”, it is whispered among the dems closest to Sanna.

It seems that Natale, now intending to launch his secretariat after almost four months as secretary of the Ligurian Democratic Party, asked Sanna for a female name for gender balance in the team, while the vice-president of the regional council in that role would have wanted the secretary of the San Fruttuoso club Gianluca Chiaramonte.

What can happen now remains to be seen, that is, whether the storm will result in a simple stomach ache for an area of ​​the majority or whether it will be the first step in the internal wars towards the next regional elections. Sanna was the most voted among the Dems in 2020 and remained the only regional councilor of the Democratic Party in the Genoa metropolitan area. Where there are many who aspire to make the leap to the regional council. The possibility that Sanna will end up leaving the Dems is considered remote, also given his role as vice-president of the council. There are those who instead hypothesize that the members of the Genoese secretariat closest to him will leave (Franco Marenco and Enrico Vassallo) from D’Angelo’s team. But also those who say they are sure that the whole affair will deflate at the first party meeting.

In any case, these are turbulences referred to the regional secretary Natale, after having had to suffer the farewell of Rossetti and Cristina Lodi, he would have gladly done without it. His attempt to pacify a notoriously quarrelsome party like the Ligurian PD had so far been successful, but as the electoral appointments approach (starting with next spring’s local elections) the agitation of the Dems is destined to increase in intensity. —