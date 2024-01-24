Genoa – Ligurian Association of Journalists, Ligurian Reporters Group and Order of Journalists of Liguria are mobilizing against the “Gag Law”. The regional trade bodies organize a rally and a scheduled flash mob Monday 29 January at 12 in front of the Prefecture of Genoa, in Largo Eros Lanfranco, in which the national secretary of the Fnsi Alessandra Costante will also participate. Last December, the Chamber of Deputies approved an amendment by the deputy Enrico Costa to amend the Code of Criminal Procedure and prohibit the publication of precautionary detention orders until the end of the preliminary hearing. The text approved in the Chamber constitutes a very serious violation of Article 21 of the Constitution and goes beyond the European directive which in no way prohibits the publication of investigative documents. “If the law were to be approved in the Senate too, we would find ourselves faced with a measure that seeks to muzzle information, limiting the activity of journalists and affecting citizens' right to be informed. For this reason we invite not only all Ligurian colleagues to participate in the demonstration on January 29th but the appeal is addressed to anyone who wants to take to the streets alongside us to protect information which has always been a good for everyone”, say Matteo Dell 'Antico (secretary of the Ligurian Association of Journalists), Tommaso Fregatti (president of the Ligurian Chroniclers Group) and Filippo Paganini (president of the Order of Journalists of Liguria).