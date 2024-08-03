Ligurian investigation, Toti free but some knots remain to be untied. Is this justice?

The former DS MP wrote on social media yesterday: Chicco Testa, former Enel president: “In Liguria, Toti he is being held prisoner because he could have repeated the crime, which has not yet been proven. He resigns and they release him (!). The former vice-president of the CSM, Erminesof the PD, becomes President of the holding of the other accused, as well as alleged corruptor (Spinelli). To end in glory, the former Minister of Justice, OrlandoPD, is running to take Giovanni Toti’s place. What more do you want?”.



All this is just justice, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Minister Nordio and the group leaders in Parliament of the majority and the opposition? And nothing to object to, Secretary Elly Schlein, you who “invited”, with a rally that was anything but a guaranteeist, Giovanni Toti to resign? Are you certain that your grandfather, Agostino Viviani, long-time president, socialist, of the Senate Justice Commission and esteemed by Marco Pannella, would not have batted an eyelash like the current president of the CSM, Sergio Mattarella, Head of State?