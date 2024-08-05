Ligurian investigation, Giovanni Toti sent to trial with Aldo Spinelli and Paolo Emilio Signorini

The investigating judge Paola Faggioni has accepted the request of the Genoa prosecutor’s office for an immediate trial for the former president of the Liguria Region, Giovanni Toti, the port entrepreneur Aldo Spinelli and the former president of the Port Authority of Genoa and Savona, as well as former CEO of Iren, Paul Emilio Signorini. The first hearing has been set for November 5. The defense will have to choose, by September 15, whether to proceed with the ordinary procedure or choose the abbreviated procedure or plea bargaining.

The former president of the Liguria Region is accused of corruption and illicit financing, while Signorini and Spinelli are accused of corruption only. The judging panel is composed of judges Roberto Cascini, Riccardo Crucioli and Valentina Vinelli: it is assigned automatically based on a table established with a computer system.

Spinelli is released but has a one-year ban

Port entrepreneur Aldo Spinelli is released after three months under house arrest. According to the prosecution, the man is the great corruptor of Giovanni Toti, the former president of the Liguria Region who was released last week after his resignation. However, preliminary investigations judge Paola Faggioni has ordered a 12-month ban on Spinelli senior. The same prosecutors Federico Manotti and Luca Monteverde had given the green light to his release, but with a restriction on dealing with companies: a favorable opinion arrived after Spinelli had donated the usufruct of his majority shares in the holding to his son Roberto (also under investigation and subject to a ban).