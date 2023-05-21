Genoa – Liguria has given a boost to major works. But there is an awareness: there are no alternatives to what currently exists. So for the summer once again the region will have to rely on its trains and its motorways, trying to limit construction sites and inconvenience as much as possible. Transport Minister Matteo Salvini explained: «Mobility needs in Liguria concern all types of transport: trains, roads, planes». Then the announcement: “There will be a meeting with all the subjects involved.” But it will be inevitable to see how narrow the limits are in which to move today.

In reality, the ministry is already at the heart of the issues. The discussion table with the dealerships which in recent days has foreseen the halt of the construction sites with the most impact on the motorway is presided over by the ministry. And for the coordination between the activities of the various bodies, he presides over the general direction for the roads and highways of MIT with his manager Felice Morisco.

The Region has prepared a table entitled “Liguria infrastructure needs” accompanied by sheets for each single intervention, which we have consulted.

Alternative routes for the highways

Tormented highways. It will be them, even in the upcoming summer, who will have to guarantee the connections in Liguria. With a commitment to limit construction sites from 2 June and reduce interventions in July, August and the first part of September by the concessionaires: Aspi, Autostrada dei Fiori and Salt. Fewer construction sites, lane exchanges, alternating one-way traffic for an emergency that continues and which cannot be said to be concluded before 2026.

This is what can be done. Because the Aurelia is not yet able to represent a true, realistic alternative. And all the works that aim to reinforce it are not yet completed. To Spice the first section of the variant is in progress, the second has started, the third in the race. You may begin to see the end, but it won’t come anytime soon. To the West we need to accelerate in forced stages on the Aurelia bis to Savona, with the extension to Imperia and Sanremo while the Sanremo-Bordighera section is still to be planned. The projects have been selected. The acceleration is evident but it is certainly not a matter of weeks. Thus we returned to discussing the need for connections to the north to relieve the A10. After the branch for Turin at the height of Savona, in the 133 kilometers up to the border there are no alternatives. Furthermore, the road over the Roia behind Ventimiglia destroyed by storm Alex in 2020 is still interrupted. Ambassador Christian Masset has assured that the bridge in French territory will be reopened in an alternate one-way way in October and that only in 2025 will traffic be able to flow freely . The Albenga-Predosa motorway link is therefore back in the news (it has been talked about for decades, the last feasibility study is from 2004) and the Armo-Cantarana tunnel, which could speed up the connection to Piedmont behind Imperia. And from the Piedmontese to the Ligurian side, the pressing of President Cirio is added. A work of 8 galleries and 7 viaducts. This too has been talked about for years. Only the pilot hole has been drilled so far.

Colombo airport towards expansion

The most important work already carried out at the Cristoforo Colombo airport in Genoa was already carried out last year. The reconstruction of the runway of more than 3 kilometres which allows the safe landing of any type of aircraft including the Antonov 124, the largest and heaviest cargo in the world. A job that represented an investment in the future, at least for the next 20 years. These days the squares are full. The occasion is the Cannes Film Festival and the crowds prove that many of those attending the international film festival have chosen the Colombo as a base.

But what is the current situation of the Genoa airport, born in 1986 and therefore dated, even if it is legitimate to imagine that such a bold and onerous work could not be carried out today? The Colombo is a construction site, even if the functionality of the current structure is unchanged. THE works in progress they will not be completed for the summer, except for what concerns the departures hall, which is more spacious and bright. We are therefore in a period of transition: traffic is recovering, even if not at the level of the pre-Covid period, with 2019 a record with more than one and a half million travellers. The expansion, with the funds of the Port Authority and the Region, consists of the new building of 5,600 meters on three floors which will bring the total area to over 20,000 square meters with the doubling of the security checkpoints and the opening of new areas commercial and catering. Operation that will be completed by mid-2024. Slightly longer times for another fundamental intervention: the new Genoa Airport-Erzelli railway station, which will allow train passengers to reach Colombo in one minute with a people mover. In this case, the forecasts for the completion of the work speak of May 2025. But how many scheduled flights touch Colombo? In total 111 departures from Genoa and as many arriving every week, with 9 foreign countries connected with direct flights from Genoa City Airport and 10 domestic routes.

The railway funnel and the stalled doubling

The cost: 2.15 billion. Current financing: 51 million. The main problem of the rail transport in Liguria. It is the great funnel, the section between Andora and Finale. For years there has been talk of an indispensable doubling, a line of 32 kilometers of which 25 in tunnels, completely on a different route from the current one. Obviously it will not arrive for this summer or for future ones. For now there is funding for the planning only, after a commissioner was appointed for the work by the previous government. The conclusion of the other major railway works started will not arrive by the end of the year. The conclusion of the works on the Genoa railway junction, for which the tunnels have been completed, is scheduled for the end of 2024. There have been difficulties, with the blockage of the milling machines, for the third pass. The conclusion of the interventions is now scheduled for June 2025. For the (essential) quadrupling of the line between Voghera and Tortona, there are currently 21 million out of the 600 needed on the plate. Long times also for the doubling of the Pontremolese, the line between Parma and La Spezia. Only for the very first stretch in Emilia there is talk of activation in December 2028.

Then there’s the complex situation of the Cinque Terre, which however appears more like a system crisis (too many tourists) not only attributable to rail transport. It is difficult to think of increasing the 46 5 Terre Express which make the daily connections in the La Spezia area 99, on a line where even faster trains and goods have to pass. About a third of the 300 regionals every day in Liguria. However, the proposal to establish an additional connection after midnight for those who work in tourism is currently being evaluated.

So how can we face the summer that arrives? The connections with Lombardy, another worry for thousands of tourists, have been doubled and are now 22 instead of 11. On the Intercity side, the meeting with Salvini could bring some news.