Genoa – No vax doctors and nurses who had been suspended can return to work in the hospitals and facilities of the Ligurian local health authorities. This afternoon the race against time ended to allow health personnel to return to work after the decree of the Meloni government. The Order of Doctors of Genoa and other Ligurian cities has signed the resolution revoking the suspension of white coats – eleven throughout Liguria – and therefore allows healthcare companies to use staff in the wards. The San Martino has already arranged the shifts for nurses and technicians (radiology, laboratory and more) who can then resume service from Thursday 3 November. It is not excluded that the hospital will ask staff to undergo a medical examination.

In Genoa, the deed with the names of all doctors was signed by the president of the Order Alessandro Bonsignore. The same process was followed by the Ligurian College of Nurses: the regional president Carmelo Gagliano signed the readmission resolution after the suspension of the past months. Overall they are 263 health workers working in the public who had been suspended because No vax or declared unable to work for health reasons.