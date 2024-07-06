She has been looking around for weeks and, those who know her well assure that if a call comes in she will answer yes without thinking twice. The general manager of the ASL 1 of Imperia Maria Elena Galbusera he wants to return to work in Lombardy where he has many admirers and where he could reunite with Luca Stucchi who left Liguria at the end of the year to return home and lead the Lariana health company. Galbusera, who was Stucchi’s administrative right-hand man at ASL 1, would have received some proposals from other Lombard companies, always as head of administrative management. She had been appointed in January by the president John Toti who had said he had focused on management continuity and on a manager who was enthusiastic about working in Liguria. Evidently the picture has changed. If Galbusera resigns, who will take his place? Surely a commissioner and the name that is circulating most insistently is that of Daniela Troiano, now number two of Alisa, who has already directed the ASL 5 of La Spezia and has held positions of responsibility in Lombardy.

Ardizzone, Pronzato and Serrati confirmed as directors of regional departments. New appointment for Rebesco

Three confirmations and one novelty. The regional council has approved the resolution on department directors, in practice coordinators of specialties. The Imperiese Charles Serratiformer director of San Martino and of the ASL 1 has been confirmed as head of Neuroscience and Rehabilitation. A highly experienced professional who will continue to coordinate a very delicate sector. Confidence also renewed in George Ardizzone, until February head of the Emergency Department of Imperia and who has had the esteem of the Health Councillor for years Angel Gratarolawill still be responsible for the Ligurian emergency, as will the oncologist, former head physician and director of the San Martino department Paul Pronzato will coordinate the regional Oncohematology. The novelty is the appointment of Barbara Rebesco of Alisa to the management of the Regional Intercompany Pharmaceutical Department. Four assignments (three-year contract), the Region specifies, which do not include additional costs. Regarding Alisa, there are at least two or three retired consultants who insist on having other assignments and more space.