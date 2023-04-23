Amione opens, Verde takes it back. Between Sampdoria and Spezia ends 1-1. Ligurian derby on the razor’s edge, with a final draw that leaves everything hanging in the balance…

In the fiery climate of the Marassi, the derby between Sampdoria and Spezia ends in a draw. The eaglets keep the 10 points behind the Dorians but see Verona dangerously approaching the safety zone. These are the words of Leonardo Semplici at the end of the match:

On the match and Green’s entry:

“Verde is a valuable player, the team was already expressing itself well before he joined. We lost Dragowski in the warm-up, then Maldini too at the start of the match. We have many absences, but the team responded well, with determination and courage and it wasn’t easy, in such a particular environment. In these games you risk losing the idea. Green’s entry was important and the goal was very nice. Today we deserved more, I’m mainly sorry for the boys because we are a healthy team. We remain hopeful.” See also IMSA | Here are the BMW drivers for the debut of the M4 GT3 at Daytona

“At one point in the match we let ourselves down, but overall the team created a lot and spent a lot both physically and mentally. However, we remained in the race for the full 90 minutes”

“Dragowski had a back problem, we hope to recover soon. Maldini maybe a strain. Sorry because he has great qualities that he is making us glimpse. We have a lot of faith in him, I hope the stop isn’t too long.”

April 22, 2023 (change April 22, 2023 | 23:54)

