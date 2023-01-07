Genoa – Arpal has issued the yellow alert for widespread rains for the municipalities of the large eastern basins (Zone C). The alert will go off at 4pm tomorrow, Sunday 8 January, and will end at 11.59pm. In the morning of tomorrow further assessments based on the latest releases of forecasting models and the current situation.

Preceded by humid southern currents that already today, Saturday, they are bringing compact clouds and light rains on the eastern center of the region (at 12.00 cumulative maximum of 4.0 millimeters in Genoa Castellaccio), a perturbation is expected for Sunday on Liguria. From the morning we will have widespread precipitation, even with a reverse character across the entire region, with intensity between weak and moderate.

But if, in the afternoon, the phenomena tend to diminish in the west, the rains will continue throughout the day in the center of the region and in the east where they will be persistent and where isolated episodes of high intensity cannot be excluded. On major watercourses, the persistence of rains, combined with soil wetting conditions close to saturation, may cause even significant elevations of large basins, for which local flooding is not excluded. Also noteworthy is the increase in southern winds, especially on the western and eastern capes.

Here you are the WEATHER NOTICE issued this morning and available at this address with the reference symbols for the various phenomena:

TODAY SATURDAY JANUARY 7 light scattered rains; in the center of the region (zone B) the rains could be locally persistent with punctually significant accumulations

TOMORROW SUNDAY 8 JANUARY from the early hours of the morning widespread rainfall, including downpours on all areas of weak or moderate intensity especially on the BCE where the downpours could locally assume a persistent character and where isolated episodes of strong intensity are not excluded. The phenomena will end in the afternoon in the West while they will continue in the East with significant cumulative values ​​on ABE, high on C; punctually we do not rule out high or very high quantities on BCE. South-West winds up to 50-60 km/h gusty on AC.

THE DAY OF TOMORROW MONDAY 9 JANUARY in the night and in the early hours of the morning residual rains, generally light on C. Sea very rough or locally agitated on the coasts of BC due to swell from the South West. Winds from North, North-West strong and gusty on AB in the evening.