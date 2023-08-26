Genoa – The disturbance announced in recent days is arriving, and Arpal has issued the yellow alert for thunderstorms from midnight. The warning will then go up to orange level at 7 tomorrow, Sunday morning.

“The intense heat wave of the last week it has accumulated large quantities of energy which from today to Monday will counteract the cold irruption descending from the Atlantic – say the Arpal forecasters -. A clash between opposing air masses which, over Liguria, will begin to manifest itself this evening, when the first isolated locally strong thunderstorms can ignite “.

“The instability during the night will humidify the entire air column, favoring pre-frontal storm phenomena: as the hours go by, they will be more probable and structured, even if their precise location remains unpredictable; they will be constantly monitored in the operating room”.

The approach of the real front Sunday will determine a temporary attenuation of the phenomena, even with sunny windows, before the transit of the coldest mass, accompanied by the formation of a significant minimum depression that the modeling struggles to position with the precision necessary to predict in detail the more intense phenomena connected to it .

The passage of the front will add to the thunderstorms, always possible with hail and gusts of wind, widespread precipitation, more abundant in the central-east, and the increase in wave motion up to very rough in the east.

Arpal’s predictions

TODAY SATURDAY 26 AUGUST

The approach of an Atlantic perturbation leads to an increase in instability during the day with a low probability of strong thunderstorms, particularly in the evening and more probable in the center of the region (possible localized flooding caused by rainwater disposal systems or small canals/rii Possible punctual damage for isolated gusts of wind or tornadoes, hail and lightning, small landslides). Discomfort for heat in attenuation. Local reinforcements of southern winds around 50-60 km/h.

TOMORROW SUNDAY 27 AUGUST

The entry of the intense disturbance in the Mediterranean leads to a further increase in instability during the night with a high probability of strong and organized thunderstorms which could become stationary starting from the morning. From the middle of the day, precipitation intensified, ranging from moderate to heavy, with accumulations in the area up to high and possible accumulations locally very high, in particular in the BCE areas. Strengthening of winds around 50-60 km/h from the south on the east and in the evening from the north on the centre. Rising wave motion.

THE DAY OF TOMORROW MONDAY 28 AUGUST

The transit of the perturbation maintains conditions of instability in the first part of the day with strong and organized thunderstorms. In zone C there is a high probability of strong, organized and locally persistent thunderstorms. Still rainfall between moderate and strong with cumulative up to high on C, significant elsewhere. North winds between moderate strong, even gusty. Wave motion increasing up to rough on C and on the eastern part of B. From the afternoon possible storm surges on C due to lengthening waves from the South-West.

The Regional Operations Room will remain open for the entire duration of the alert.

In case of intense events, monitoring will be published on the site during the alert https://allertaliguria.regione.liguria.italso sent via Twitter (follow @ARPALiguria).