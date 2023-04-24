Genoa – App starts from Liguria [email protected] dedicated to all Italian citizens who intend to consult their medical history, also through the data of Electronic Health Record. The innovative platform was presented during the ceremony tablet delivery with a dedicated application for the patients of the Policlinico San Martino hospital in Genoa.

The initiative, which is part of the European year of skills programme, was promoted by the Aidr Foundation – Italian Digital Revolution (www.aidr.it) in collaboration with Matthew Bassettidirector of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic Hospital.

The 10 tablets, donated by the technological partners of the Aidr Foundation, FujiFilm Italia and Normadec, are equipped with a dedicated latest generation App, which allows all citizens to consult their medical history, also through the interoperability of the health record, throughout the national territory, thus making the entire health file available to each patient, regardless of the region in which he decides to undergo a medical examination.

The ceremony was attended by the governor Giovanni Toti, the councilor for health Angelo Gratarola, the sole administrator of Liguria Digitale Enrico Castanini, the general manager of the Polyclinic Marco Damonte Prioli and Mauro Nicastri, president of the Aidr Foundation, Andrea Bisciglia, cardiologist PO San Filippo Neri of Rome and head of the Digital Health Observatory – Aidr Foundation.

“The Liguria Region – underlined the president, Giovanni Toti – welcomed the proposal presented today by the Aidr Foundation with great interest. Bringing patient health data in the fastest and most usable way is one of the objectives we must achieve to allow that streamlined it can also help break down waiting lists that were created due to Covid. This application is therefore an example of how technology can be put at the service of citizens”.

No “border” between regions and basins under the responsibility of the healthcare companies: “It is – said Bassetti – a fundamental step forward in the direction of interoperability of the electronic health record to protect the citizen, who will be able to share his medical history with the doctors. At the same time it would help us doctors a lot in simplifying and making treatments more appropriate; also allowing us to avoid unnecessary exam repetitions, which currently crowd and lengthen waiting lists. In this direction, the awareness of doctors will be essential, who will have to inform citizens of the advantages of the new technology”.

The watchword is simplification: “Certainly information technology, through easy tools such as tablets, allows the citizen to be able to quickly share health news avoiding unnecessary additional paths, clinical and instrumental tests which do nothing but weigh down the system – adds the regional health councilor, Angelo Gratarola – This is the present and will certainly be the future with therefore the opportunity, even remotely, to be able to share health data with your doctor without having to physically go to the studio: all this will thus limit the number of visits which are sometimes only evaluations of tests and interpretations of data”.