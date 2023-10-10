Genoa – Liguria will be the European Region of Sport in 2025. The official announcement arrived this morning, when the president of Aces Europe Gian Francesco Lupattelli communicated the decision to the president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti and to the councilor for Sport Simona Ferro.

“The sporting vocation of Liguria and the precious work of our technicians have been rewarded – said Toti and Ferro -. We are honored that Aces Europe has chosen Liguria as a virtuous example at an international level and we thank the European commissioners and the President Lupattelli, guests in our region from 22 to 26 September. We want sport to truly represent an important driving force for growththe development and promotion of our territory”.

“Liguria promotes sport as instrument of health, integration, education and respect, consistently with the founding objectives of our association – explains Lupattelli -. The Region has developed an exemplary policy to encourage the sporting development of the territory, with events, activities and programming: for this reason we are pleased to welcome Liguria to the Aces Europe family”.