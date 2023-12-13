Genoa – Again today (Wednesday 13 December) and Thursday morning, possible rain and residual clouds, especially in the Levante. Already from the afternoon, however, the return of the sun is guaranteed, destined to shine undisturbed at least until the beginning of next week.

Weather warnings: strong winds and rough seas, with possible storm surges

For today, Wednesday 13 December, Arpal has issued a warning for strong winds and locally rough seas in the Ponente area. Rough seas also on the central coasts, up to possible storms in the East.

For Thursday, the warning remains for locally rough seas in the Center area, together with the warning for strong winds. Storm surges will still be possible on the eastern coasts.

The forecasts (by Arpal)

Wednesday 13 December: Even today, conditions of residual instability remain in the far East, where showers or light showers will be possible until the evening. The winds will be strong at the extremes of the region or locally gale-force in the west, gradually easing in the evening. On the center, they will be weak or moderate. The sea will be very rough, increasing to rough in the Central-West area and with possible storms in the evening in the East.

Thursday 14 December: Scattered clouds and isolated rain are expected in the Levante until the early hours of the morning. Precipitation will be more likely at sea and on the borders with Tuscany. Then, good weather will return across Liguria. The winds will strengthen to strong in the center of the region, locally strong elsewhere. The sea will be very rough, with residual storm surges during the night in the East: the swell is then expected to decrease until the sea becomes rough in the evening.

Friday 15 December: the consolidation of high pressure guarantees a blue and clear day. The winds will reach moderate or locally strong in the Centre-West, gradually attenuating. The sea will soon be rough and rough.