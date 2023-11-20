Genoa – Start of the week marked by bad weather in Liguria, with a decrease in temperatures and – tomorrow morning – possible dustings of snow on the highest peaks in the region.

But already from Tuesday afternoon the clouds will move south. The sun will then shine again. According to Arpal forecasters, the situation should remain stable throughout the week.

Weather warnings: strong winds across Liguria on Tuesday and Wednesday

For Tuesday and Wednesday, Arpal has issued a strong wind warning covering the entire region.

The forecasts (by Arpal)