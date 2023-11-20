Genoa – Start of the week marked by bad weather in Liguria, with a decrease in temperatures and – tomorrow morning – possible dustings of snow on the highest peaks in the region.
But already from Tuesday afternoon the clouds will move south. The sun will then shine again. According to Arpal forecasters, the situation should remain stable throughout the week.
Weather warnings: strong winds across Liguria on Tuesday and Wednesday
For Tuesday and Wednesday, Arpal has issued a strong wind warning covering the entire region.
The forecasts (by Arpal)
- Monday 20 November: due to a disturbance that will reach Liguria, the sky will still be overcast today, with occasional clear spells in the Imperia area in the morning and scattered light rains in the Central-East. Winds will be light to moderate, locally strong on the ridges. The sea will be rough on the central and eastern coasts, between rough and slightly rough in the west.
- Tuesday 21 November: clouds and rain are expected in the East, especially on the coast, but there will be an improvement in the afternoon, starting from the West. The snow level is decreasing in the afternoon, with possible dusting on the Apennine peaks above 14001600 metres. Winds will increase to moderate to strong, with temperatures dropping across the region. From the afternoon, stormy winds are possible on the Savona coast and in the mountains. The sea will be rough, increasing to very rough in the west in the evening.
- Wednesday 22 November: the disturbance moves away from Liguria, leaving clear skies and sunshine, apart from some thin evening veils. The good weather will be accompanied by a further drop in temperatures. Winds will remain moderate to strong. The sea will be rough, decreasing to little rough on the eastern coasts in the afternoon.
#Liguria #weather #temperatures #drop #snowfall #Apennines #Tuesday #good #weather #return #Arpal #warning #strong #winds