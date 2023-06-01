Genoa – In the afternoon hours of today (June 1st) a sharp worsening of weather conditions over Genoa and the Ligurian Levant, with scattered rains and possible thunderstorms. But tomorrow’s forecast of 3Bweather announce the return of serene (or slightly cloudy) skies over the whole region.

The general situation

Anticyclones remain far from the Mediterranean and Italy and this will determine a pleasant climate with average temperatures for the period and never too hot and alternating between sun and almost daily storm phases on the hills, while in the plains they will have to be evaluated from time to time. In view of the June 2 bridge, probable more organized unstable phase. Follow the details on the site and App.

Forecast for the next few days

THURSDAY’: the pressure gives way quickly causing a deterioration in the afternoon, with light rains ending in the evening with large clearings. Specifically on the Riviera di Ponente scattered clouds alternating with clear spells for the whole day; on the central Riviera initially little or partially cloudy skies in the morning, with rapid increase in cloud cover with rain and showers, including thunderstorms in the afternoon. Lightens in the evening; on the Eastern Riviera skies initially not very cloudy but with cloudiness, sometimes compact, in the central hours of the day with associated light rain. It calms down in the evening; progressively increasing clouds in the Alps with light rains from the afternoon; progressively increasing clouds in the Apennines with rains and showers also of a thunderstorm nature in the afternoon. It clears up in the evening. Weak winds from the north-eastern quadrants rotating to the south-eastern quadrants; Thermal zero around 2950 meters. rough western Ligurian sea; Ligurian Sea of ​​Levante not moved.

FRIDAY’: the high pressure strengthens further determining sunny weather with at most a few scattered clouds at dawn. Specifically on the Riviera di Ponente and Riviera Centrale, it was a mostly cloudy day, except for the presence of scattered clouds in the morning; on the Eastern Riviera scattered clouds alternating with clear spells for the whole day with a tendency to clear days in the evening; over the Alps very cloudy skies or covered with light rain for the whole day; over the Apennines very cloudy or overcast skies with light rain, intensifying in the afternoon. Clear up in the evening. Weak winds from the south-eastern quadrants rotating to the south-western quadrants; Thermal zero around 3100 meters. Western Ligurian Sea not moved; Ligurian Sea of ​​Levante almost calm.

SATURDAY: the high pressure strengthens further determining sunny weather with at most a few scattered clouds at dawn. Specifically on the western Riviera and the central Riviera scattered clouds alternating with clear spells for the whole day with a tendency to large clearings in the evening; on the Eastern Riviera clouds gradually increasing with light rains in the afternoon. It calms down in the evening; progressively increasing clouds in the Alps with light rains from the afternoon; progressively increasing clouds in the Apennines with rains and showers also of a thunderstorm nature in the afternoon. It clears up in the evening. Weak winds from the southwest quadrants; Thermal zero around 3300 meters. Western Ligurian Sea not moved; Ligurian Sea of ​​Levante almost calm.