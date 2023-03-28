Genoa – The truce of the sun is about to end. Wednesday 29 March it could already rain in the central and eastern areas of Liguria. But temperatures will rise.

The incoming perturbation is due to the entry of humid air arriving from the southern quadrants.

The sky will be mainly overcast but on Thursday, starting from the second part of the day, it will give way, even if for a few hours, to the sun. However, the clouds could be short-lived because over the weekend, according to the forecasted trends, the weather should clear again.

FORECASTS

Wednesday 29 March

“On the Western Riviera the skies will initially be slightly or partially cloudy but with increasing cloudiness starting in the afternoon – say the forecasters of 3B Meteo – In the Central Riviera and Eastern Riviera scattered clouds are expected alternating with clearings with a tendency to gradually increase of cloudiness up to overcast skies with light rain in the evening”.

“Over the Alps, mostly clear or slightly cloudy skies, albeit with increasing clouds in the evening up to overcast or very cloudy skies – the forecasters still say – In the Apennines, scattered clouds alternating with light spells with a tendency to thicken the coverage from the evening. Weak winds from the east, with the Ligurian Sea of ​​Ponente and Levante moving from little to moving”.

Thursday 30 March

In the first part of the day in the Center and in the Levant of Liguria the sky will be cloudy then there will be a respite of sun – say the forecasters of 3B Meteo – In the evening the clouds will return. Winds will be moderated by the southeast quadrants. The Western Ligurian Sea and the Eastern Ligurian Sea will be moved”.