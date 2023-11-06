Genoa – Liguria and Northern Italy are still dealing with the very serious damage caused by the storm Ciaran, which brought winds peaking at nearly 200 kilometers per hour and devastating storm surges. The leaders of the Region will most likely declare a state of emergency on Wednesday and make an initial assessment of the damage (further details here).
At least at the beginning of the week, we will be able to breathe a sigh of relief, thanks to the gradual improvement of the weather conditions throughout the Ligurian territory: the sun it will pop up almost everywhere. There is, however, no need to rejoice too much: the weather will be quite unstable and Rain is forecast again for Thursday 9 November. Temperatures will drop across Liguria.
Weather warnings: strong winds and storm surges
Again for today, Monday 6 November, Arpal has issued a warning for storm surges on the eastern coasts and a warning for strong winds in the western area.
The forecasts (by Arpal)
- Monday 6 November: the weather will be mostly sunny, cloudy only in the Central Levante mountains, which are associated with possible showers in the afternoon. There remains a warning for strong winds in the Ponente area and for residual storm surges in the Levante area. Be careful of the sea, still very rough throughout the Region.
- Tuesday 7 November: mostly sunny, with greater instability in the central eastern mountains, where isolated showers are also possible from the afternoon. Maximum and minimum temperatures are decreasing slightly throughout Liguria. Even with moderate and easing winds, the sea remains rough or very rough.
- Wednesday 8 November: in the morning, the sky will still be clear or sunny, except in the western areas, with scattered clouds. The rest of the day will be characterized by greater variability, with medium cloudy skies in the evening. Minimum temperatures are decreasing further across the entire Region.
