Genoa – Liguria and Northern Italy are still dealing with the very serious damage caused by the storm Ciaran, which brought winds peaking at nearly 200 kilometers per hour and devastating storm surges. The leaders of the Region will most likely declare a state of emergency on Wednesday and make an initial assessment of the damage (further details here).

At least at the beginning of the week, we will be able to breathe a sigh of relief, thanks to the gradual improvement of the weather conditions throughout the Ligurian territory: the sun it will pop up almost everywhere. There is, however, no need to rejoice too much: the weather will be quite unstable and Rain is forecast again for Thursday 9 November. Temperatures will drop across Liguria.

Weather warnings: strong winds and storm surges

Again for today, Monday 6 November, Arpal has issued a warning for storm surges on the eastern coasts and a warning for strong winds in the western area.

The forecasts (by Arpal)