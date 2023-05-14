Genoa – General decline in attendance in the four main Municipalities to vote in Liguria. In Sarzana, the turnout at 12 was 17.2% (about 6 percentage points less than in previous votes when the turnout was 23.15%).

It also drops in Sestri Levante: at 12 the turnout was 13.41% compared to 19.55% in previous consultations. In Imperia, the only provincial capital to go to the vote, the turnout was 16.19% compared to 22.29% in previous votes. Similar decline also in Ventimiglia, which saw a turnout at 12 equal to 14.15% compared to the previous 19.43%.