Genoa – Two out of three adults in our region show depressive and anxious symptoms. It is the first data that emerges from the 2023 report of the Order of Psychologists of Liguria.

According to what is reported by the Mental Health Information System, the incidence rates of these symptoms are higher than the national average.

It is also evident from the data an increase in gross spending on antidepressants of approximately 1.6 million euros from 2017 to 2021.

Furthermore, those who turn to primary care, in 80% of cases, receive just a prescription drug without any kind of psychological intervention, while in the long run psychotherapy would be the most effective tool to avoid relapses of depression.