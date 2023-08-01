Genoa – With the last two reports with a fatal outcome registered in June, this rises to 12 the number of victims at work in Liguria in the first six months of 2023, triple compared to the same period of the previous year when there were 4. This is what emerges from the Inail data processed by Marco De Silva in charge of the CGIL Economic Office in Genoa and Liguria. For the Secretary General of CGIL Liguria Maurizio Calà “The number of deaths at work has tripled in a few months and describes a tragic reality, an emergency and a battle far from being won. For some time we have been asking politics, institutions and companies to implement efforts to increase safety in the workplace: we need to invest in prevention and training but we need to be more incisive also through inspections and repressive rules – and he continues – good practices must be encouraged starting from the signing of several agreements that limit wild subcontracting”.

There Liguria has the highest percentage increase (+200% on the previous year) compared to the other regions of the North West by number of fatal accidents (accidents with fatal outcome in the North West were 130 in the first 6 months of this year and 450 nationally); of these, 9 victims were male and 3 female: 4 occurred in Genoa, 3 in Imperia, 3 in La Spezia and 2 in Savona. Compared to the total number of accidents at work, there were 9,737 reports in Liguria in the first half of 2023 (which correspond to almost 54 accidents per day) “In first place we find the industry and services sector with 7,920 reports, followed by Agriculture with 192 and finally injuries on behalf of the State with 1,625 reports – comments De Silva who also indicates the breakdown by place of occurrence “Genoa with 5,463 injuries represents 56.1% of the total number of reports; followed by Savona 1,694, then La Spezia 1,407 and finally Imperia 1,173”.