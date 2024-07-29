Liguria, house arrest revocation requested. Tajani speaks

Giovanni Toti’s lawyer, Stefano Savi, has filed a request to revoke the house arrest of the former president of the Liguria Region. The request was delivered via certified email. Public prosecutors Federico Manotti and Luca Monteverde now have two days to give an opinion that, in all likelihood, will be favorable. “Our request – says Savi – is based on the fact that there are no longer the conditions to maintain custody. After the resignation that caused the public office to cease and given the imminent closure of the investigations, there are no longer the requirements to keep Toti under house arrest”. The investigating judge has 5 days to decide.

“Toti resigned two days ago. If we had found a candidate we would be an association of magicians, not a political coalition. We will find the best possible candidate. I also believe that a civic candidate is preferable. We will have to go and occupy spaces that the left seems to leave free by nominating the former minister Orlando: a decision that goes into the strong commitment to the left and would leave the moderates without a voice, who instead represent the majority in Liguria”. This was stated by the leader of Forza Italia Antonio Tajani on the sidelines of the press conference organized at the party headquarters commenting on the political scenario in Liguria.