Liguria, Toti was in the prosecutors’ sights since September 2021: three years of 24-hour wiretaps

John Allformer governor of the Liguriahad been wiretapped 24 hours a day for three years. According to his lawyers, the prosecution used the following argument against their client: invasive methods. “In the three years in which Toti’s life has been sifted through, it has not no illicit money transfer has ever been found“. This is one of the points on which the defense of the former governor insists in the investigation that led him to the resignation as President of the Liguria Region. In recent months, there has been a feeling, expressed by his closest collaborators – according to what Il Giornale reports – of a certain judicial siege who wanted to target “the way of doing politics” by Toti.

The accusation is that he had done it bribe from the entrepreneur Aldo Spinelliwhich according to the prosecutors – Il Giornale reports – would have funded Toti’s electoral committees in exchange for the renewal of the concession of Bulk TerminalThe first interception is from September 2021that is, three years ago, and records Toti “on the boat with Aldo”ended up in all the newspapers. For days it was erroneously said that the governor in that case would have used caution in the use of the cell phone, leaving it outside the entrepreneur’s yacht. No evasive attitude, the lawyer specified several times, on the contrary. Those sentences were intercepted precisely because he always carried it with him. From that and other conversations selected from thousands, according to the magistrates, a connection would emerge between the 74 thousand euro donations from SpinelliAnd the interest of the president to the practice for the portThe process will start at November.