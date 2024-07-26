Liguria, Toti towards resignation

The governor of Liguria, Giovanni Toti, is ready to resign. The corruption investigation he is involved in, in fact, does not allow him to operate with a free hand.



Toti’s lawyer: “The next few days are crucial for the resignation hypothesis”

“We are also reflecting on how to manage the hypothesis of resignation, from this point of view next week will probably be quite crucial”. Stefano Savi, lawyer of the Ligurian governor Giovanni Toti, who has been suspended and under house arrest since May 7th as part of the investigation into corruption in Liguria, told La Presse. The request from the prosecutor for an immediate trial is in the air and could arrive in the next few days. By law, this must take place while the precautionary measure is in place. From what emerges, once the issue of resignations has been resolved – which would undermine one of the systems on which the precautionary measures are based, that of the public administrative role – the defense could make new requests for revocation of both orders of the investigating judge. From what emerges, if there will be resignations, they will be before any new requests.

Civic List Toti removes the word “president”

The civic list of the suspended president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti changed its name during the Liguria Regional Council from ‘Let’s change with Toti president’ to ‘Lista Toti Liguria’ without the word ‘president’. This was announced by the president of the assembly Gianmarco Medusei at the resumption of the session on the budget adjustment. The ‘Lista Toti Liguria’ with eight members is the largest group in the Liguria Regional Council.

Tajani: “Resignation? Toti’s choice”

“I agree with Nordio on house arrest for Toti. The possibility of resignation? It’s his choice”. This is what FI secretary Antonio Tajani says on ‘Zona bianca’. “If there are elections in Liguria, we will run to win”.

On the Toti case Tajani adds: “I am a guarantor” and “I see anomalies” like Minister Nordio. “I have not seen anything extraordinary in the accusations, it seems more like a message either you resign or I will not remove your house arrest”.