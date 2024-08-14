Liguria Investigation, Interceptions on the Genoa Dam End Up at the European Prosecutor’s Office

The investigation continues Genoa Prosecutor’s Office relating to the alleged corruption involving among others the now ex-president of Liguria Giovanni All and the port entrepreneur and former president of Livorno football club Aldo Spinels. Check one new interception which in addition to being in the file of the Genoa prosecutors will also end up at the Eppo, the European Public Prosecutor’s Office who has already opened a dossier on the new dam. The audio file, in fact, – reports La Repubblica – concerns the new infrastructure of the port of Genoa. The conversation, intercepted by the Guardia di Finanza, is precisely between Toti and Spinelli and it is dated September 28, 2021. Spinelli – according to what La Repubblica has learned – attacks by speaking about the new dam, the mega project under construction in Genoa, construction site worth 1.3 billion financed with the resources of the PNRR.

He is worried: “I saw you on Rai3 but you never talk about the dambut is this dam parting or not?”. Toti reassures him: “The dam is done… it’s already in the race“. Then, after the entrepreneur fears the risk that “the Chinese” will winhere Toti goes out on a limb: “We already know who does it but we don’t know…” Toti laughs. Who then specifies: “In my opinion Salini Fincantieri wins“. A correct prediction, given that the mega construction site was entrusted to the consortium now called “PerGenova Breakwater”. Formed primarily – reports La Repubblica – by the group that had already built the new bridge Genoa San Giorgio: Webuild and Fincantieri Infrastructure, this time in alliance with Fincosit and Sidra. The Spinelli’s favourite choice too: “Let’s hope that those on the bridge win… because they have shown that they are truly we hope that companies will be as they should be“.