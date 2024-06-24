Liguria, Toti has no intention of resigning: the summit with his council (granted by the prosecutors)

After a month and a half of house arrest, Giovanni Toti he had the chance to meet three men from his junta face to face. The governor from the Liguria He has been under arrest since May 7th and is accused of corruption. His request for the revocation of the precautionary measure was rejected by the judges but he was granted leave see three of his colleagues of the regional council. They arrived at the home of Giovanni Toti, CEO Ameglia (La Spezia), the interim governor of Liguria Alessandro Flat and the councilors Marco Scajola and James Giampedroneauthorized by judge Paola Faggioni to a three hour meeting. In addition to them, Toti’s lawyer Stefano is also present Savi.

Toti – according to what La Repubblica claims – despite being ai home it’s still a celebrity endorsement valid for the Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty Francesco Lollobrigida. In a video screened on the inauguration day of the Italian pavilion at Fancy Foodthe most important agri-food event in North America, the governor reappeared with the entrepreneur Aldo Spinellithe entrepreneur also under house arrest on charges of corruption. Toti and Spinelli they virtually reappeared in the video promoting Italian excellence screened in the pavilion lounge at the Javit Center in Manhattan. The video had been shot before the scandal broke which overwhelmed the governor.