“If Mattarella stayed a little longer Draghi could finish his mandate. We’ll take 3-4 years to sort things out in this country. And maybe Draghi goes up to the Quirinale or, why not, to the European Commission …” And ‘the hope of the president of the Liguria Region and co-founder of Coraggio Italia Giovanni Toti expressed by speaking at’ Alphabet of the Future ‘, an initiative promoted by La Stampa and the newspapers of the Gnn Group, which stopped off in Genoa. Toti then returned to the need for “a great constituent” in the center-right, where “all together we are not worth one of the two parties of the far right”, he said.

In the meantime, however, Il Fatto Quotidiano writes about him for another story. “The president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti has given himself a new SUV. A Mercedes Gle V167 320 model class which, through a three-year long-term rental, will cost the Ligurian administration coffers almost 60 thousand euros (59,907, 68 euro). On balance 1,664 euro per month “, writes il Fatto. “A summer purchase, made shortly before the beginning of July. From the available documents it emerges that the contract was not made through the national procurement center Consip, which would not have had machines of” the same level “as the one to be replaced, but on Sintel, a procurement platform managed by Aria Spa, a company of the Lombardy Region “.

But then the Fact specifies: “The decree, signed by the manager Maria Carmela Grieco, accounts for the fact that the model in question” went out of production “and therefore it was necessary to change the machine. Of the three attached estimates, that of Unipolrental Spa is the most low and “the offer is deemed appropriate, in relation to the commercial value of the car, in line with market prices and compliant with the requirements of the tender”.

“After seeing the leader of the opposition stealthily photograph the car of President Giovanni Toti parked under the Region in the reserved spaces – a note from the Liguria Region states that the car was regularly purchased with decree 3959/2021. We understand the interest of the investigative journalism of the newspaper of his former journalist, but it is just as easy to imagine, in an intuitive way, that the car is used by the president for his institutional commitments, grinding an average of 100 thousand kilometers a year “.