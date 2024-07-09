Liguria, Cassese in defense of Toti: “The measure is disproportionate”. The Pittella precedent

John All will have to remain at house arrestthis is the request of the Prosecutor’s Office before the Review Court judges regarding the investigation involving the governor of Liguria accused of corruption. But the president’s defense does not agree and believes that alternative measures, having lost the possibility of evidentiary contaminationmay rebalance the situation: that is, the ban on residing in Genoa, which he would maintain, according to the Severino law, and the suspension from the institutional role of president (a similar measure had been adopted in the case of the former governor of Lucania Marcello Pittellalater acquitted by Cassation with full formula). In aid of All the former judge intervenes Constitutional Court Sabine Cassese: “A correct balance – Cassese evaluates and La Verità reports it – must also take into account the good performance of the administrationfrom the popular will expressed through elections and principle of innocence until the final sentence”.

The president of the regional council explained Cassese“performs crucial functions. The continuity of its activities is fundamental for the proper functioning of the regional administration”. And pre-trial detention prevents “the performance of the duties of the presidentcausing negative effects on the functioning of the Region and on the rights of voters”. Cassese opens the way to the need to ask for “a judgment of constitutionality”. The legal problem – continues La Verità – is that the law requires the judge to apply the least burdensome measure (but sufficient) and allows him to choose the most painful one. In conclusion, according to Cassese, “precautionary measures must be proportionate not only in relation to the facts, but also considering the impact on the administration, respect for the popular will and the rights of third parties”.