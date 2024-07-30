Liguria, the Region’s proposal: “Elections on October 27-28”

The interim president of the Liguria Region, Alexander Plainannounced that the proposed date for the regional elections and the October 27th and 28thin accordance with Article 126 of the Constitution, which provides for elections to be held over two days, Sunday and Monday. However, Piana stressed that this date could be subject to change if the Government decides to issue decree laws to merge the regional elections with other consultations.

Upon leaving the Court of Appeal in Genoa, Piana declared: “We have fulfilled our obligations according to the law and we have presented the agreement for the election date. Now we await official confirmation in the coming days”.