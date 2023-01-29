Genoa – The ‘Book Health’ portal crosses the finish line of the first six months of activity. “The almost 100,000 bookings since its inception (96,211) testify to the appreciation of the Ligurians – declare the president of Liguria Giovanni Toti and the councilor for health Angelo Gratarola -. ‘Prenoto Salute’ has made it possible to make 26,329 radiology appointments, 12,185 first visits and 57,697 laboratory tests. The system then made it possible to recover as many as 23,000 canceled appointments and immediately put them back on the agenda”.

More news is expected soon for the service. “Within the next few months ‘Prenoto Salute’ will become a universal platform available to both the Cup, and pharmacies, and family doctors as well as the individual citizen – they continue – And it already has improvements from now on. Citizens who find themselves booking a visit with a certain order of priority are immediately offered, in the event of lack of availability within the set times, the first following useful date, avoiding further calls for the same citizen”.

To use ‘Prenoto Salute’ it’s mostly women (58.47% against 41.53% of men). The usage data broken down by age group is also interesting: those aged 60-69 (20,947 bookings) and 50-59 (20,723) connect to the platform above all. The usage data broken down by Local Health Authority, on the other hand, tell us that in these first six months there were 11,832 accesses in Local Health Authority 1 (12.3% of the regional total), 15,541 in Local Health Authority 2 (16.2%), 52,734 in Asl 3 (54.9%), 8,964 in Asl 4 (9.1%) and 7,140 in Asl 5 (7.5%). On the other hand, over 4,116 so-called off-site bookings, i.e. those made in an ASL other than that of residence.